Pro-competitive industrial policy

Recent global developments, and a number of serious crises, have led to large government interventions in many jurisdictions, driving a debate on whether there is a need to rethink the role of industrial policy in modern economies. This paper explores how to use industrial policy and make it pro-competitive. Competition authorities can play a crucial role in strengthening the impact of industrial policy: by ensuring that competition principles remain a cornerstone of carefully designed industrial policy. Moreover, competition enforcement keeps markets more competitive, laying a good foundation for industrial policy.