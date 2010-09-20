The OECD Competition Committee debated the application of competition rules to state owned enterprises and the principle of competitive neutrality in October 2009. This document includes an executive summary, a background note and an issues paper by the OECD and country contributions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Korea, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC, as well as two aides memoires for the discussions.
State-Owned Enterprises and the Principle of Competitive Neutrality
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024