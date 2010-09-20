The OECD Competition Committee debated the application of competition rules to state owned enterprises and the principle of competitive neutrality in October 2009. This document includes an executive summary, a background note and an issues paper by the OECD and country contributions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Korea, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC, as well as two aides memoires for the discussions.