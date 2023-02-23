OECD Competition Trends 2023

This report highlights worldwide competition enforcement trends using the unique OECD CompStats database that includes 34 variables covering competition authority resources, cartels, abuse of dominance, mergers, and advocacy. This report presents comparisons between geographic regions and trends over time, allowing jurisdictions to understand how their data compares to peers and the broader competition community. This edition focuses on the main developments in global competition enforcement in 2021, and contributes to continuously improving competition law and policy around the world.