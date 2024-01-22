The mechanisms of peer review vary, but it is founded upon the willingness of a country to submit its laws and policies to substantive questioning by other peers. The process provides valuable insights into the country under study, getting to the heart of ways in which each country deals with competition and regulatory issues, from the soundness of its competition laws to the structure and effectiveness of its competition institutions.

Founded on the willingness of a country to submit its laws and practices to substantive review by peers, the Peer Review exercise provides valuable insights to the country under study, mainly by recommending ways to improve its competition policy including the effectiveness of its competition institutions. In 2023, Dominican Republic's competition law and policy was subject to such a review. The final report, including recommendations to strengthen Dominican Republic's competition framework was launched in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on 22 January 2024 in presence of in presence of Vice President Raquel Peña and several ministers, María Elena Vásquez Taveras (President, Procompetencia), Frederic Jenny (Chair, Competition Committee), Mario Umaña (Lead Expert, IDB) and many other high-level local representatives.