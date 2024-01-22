Sports are embedded in national cultures and are a relevant tool in the promotion of social development, such as crime reduction, health improvement and social cohesion. Football is the most popular sport in continental Latin America, while baseball is the prime sport in the Caribbean. Other sports are also popular in the region, such as athletics, basketball, boxing, car racing, cricket, horse racing, tennis, and volleyball. In addition to the social and cultural dimension of sports, its economic importance has increasingly become evident in the last decades.
In this context, the session will explore key competition issues related to the sports industry including competition in the organisation of sports leagues (e.g. existence of a monopoly and potential abusive behaviour by league organisers), sports broadcasting rights, the sale of tickets to sports events, and sports labour markets.
Background documentation
Call for contributions English | Español
Background Note by the OECD Secretariat English | Español
Contributions from participants
Argentina English | Español
Brazil English | Español
Costa Rica English | Español
Colombia English | Español
Chile (FNE) English | Español
Ecuador English | Español
Mexico English | Español
Paraguay English | Español
Spain English | Español
United States English | Español
Speakers
Ben Van Rompuy
Professor of Law at Leiden University
Marcela Mattiuzzo
Professor at INSPER, Partner at VMCA
María Claudia Martinez
Partner, DLA Piper Martinez Beltran
Presentations