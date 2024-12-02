Established in 2001, the OECD Global Forum on Competition brings together each year high-level officials from more than 110 competition authorities worldwide from both OECD and non-OECD economies. Joining with representatives of international organisations and invited experts, participants debate and discuss key topics on the global competition agenda. With a broad focus on development, the Forum promotes a wider dialogue that encompasses the linkages between competition policy and other cornerstones of economic development.
Global Forum on Competition 2024
The OECD Global Forum on Competition brings together each year high-level officials from more than 110 competition authorities worldwide. This year's topics include competition and inequality, cross-border mergers, global value food chain and a peer review of Thailand's competition regime.
- Date
- 2-3 December 2024
- Location
- Paris