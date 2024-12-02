Skip to main content
Global Forum on Competition 2024

The OECD Global Forum on Competition brings together each year high-level officials from more than 110 competition authorities worldwide. This year's topics include competition and inequality, cross-border mergers, global value food chain and a peer review of Thailand's competition regime.

Forum
Date
2-3 December 2024
Location
Paris

