Established in 2001, the OECD Global Forum on Competition brings together each year high-level officials from more than 110 competition authorities worldwide from both OECD and non-OECD economies. Joining with representatives of international organisations and invited experts, participants debate and discuss key topics on the global competition agenda. With a broad focus on development, the Forum promotes a wider dialogue that encompasses the linkages between competition policy and other cornerstones of economic development.