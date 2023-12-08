Since 2001, the OECD Global Forum on Competition has been bringing together high-level officials from both OECD and non-OECD economies. Joined by representatives of international organisations and invited experts, participants debate and discuss key topics on the global competition agenda.

The programme includes OECD-style roundtable discussions, presentations from notable experts as well as peer reviews. Discussion topics benefit from the input of the OECD Competition Committee whose work has already generated substantial results in many countries and economies, such as the voluntary adoption of ‘best practices’, substantial analytical convergence, the establishment of strong networks of enforcement authorities, and enhanced co-operation.