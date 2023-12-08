Regional Centre for Competition in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Established in 2005, the Centre is a joint venture between the OECD and Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH). It was created to help disseminate the OECD competition standards and best practices in the region.

The centre provides capacity building assistance and policy advice through workshops, seminars and training programmes on competition law and policy for officials in competition enforcement agencies, other parts of government, sector regulators and judges. The centre also works to strengthen competition law and policy in Hungary and the GVH itself.



The centre helps regional governments:



Update their staff’s skills in order to apply competition laws effectively.



Share experiences in competition enforcement and advocacy.

Learn about new competition issues and analytical methods for competition enforcement.

Establish professional contacts with officials from other countries to facilitate international co-operation between agencies in the enforcement of competition laws.

Beneficiary agencies are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.