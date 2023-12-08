Launched in 2019, the OECD Regional Centre for Competition in Latin America and the Caribbean is a joint venture between the OECD and the Peruvian Competition Authority (INDECOPI). It was created to help disseminate the OECD competition standards and best practices on competition law and policy in the region. It provides regular capacity-building activities to competition officials, regulators and judges from the region.

Around 25 countries of the region benefit from its activities which also promote regional co-operation and highlight the importance of developing a sound competition policy.

Beneficiaries countries include Argentina, Aruba, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, Andean Community and CARICOM.

