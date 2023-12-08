Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regional Centre for Competition in Latin America and the Caribbean

The OECD Regional Centre for Competition in Latin America and the Caribbean fosters effective competition and co-operation through technical capacity-building activities to competition officials, regulators and judges from around 25 countries in the region.

Network
Follow us!
LIMA, PERU: Panoramic view of skyline in San Isidro district.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top