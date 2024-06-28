Arab competition forum

Established in 2020 as the first competition network for the MENA region, the ACF aims to help strengthen competition law and policy across MENA countries. Each of the three founding organisations brings its unique experiences and expertise:
- The OECD leverages its storehouse of rigorous competition research and analysis that draws on the peer exchanges that characterise the OECD, as well as the expertise of the Secretariat, garnered through bilateral projects.
- Since 2014, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), has undertaken a combination of research, advisory and capacity-building activities on competition policy in the Middle East and North Africa region through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
- UNCTAD draws on its extensive consumer protection and competition expertise both in and outside of the MENA region to help foster regional economic development as a prerequisite for facilitating regional and international trade through addressing the intricacies inherent in the institutional setup at the local and regional levels.