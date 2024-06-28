Skip to main content
Arab Competition Forum

The annual Arab Competition Forum, a joint initiative by the OECD, UN-ESCWA and UNCTAD, provides a platform for knowledge-sharing on competition policy and enforcement for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region bringing together high-level competition officials, policymakers, regulators, and the broader competition community.

