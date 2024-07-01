The OECD Competition Open Day offers every year a unique opportunity to discuss cutting-edge topics recently addressed by the OECD Competition Committee. The sixth edition gathered over 850 participants in Paris and online on 6 March 2024 to discuss:

The Consumer Welfare Standard in Enforcement Decisions

The Relationship between Competition and Innovation

Algorithms and Competition: friends or foes?

Theories of Harm for Digital Mergers

The opening also included keynote addresses by Mario Monti, Senator of Italy, Former European Commissioner for Competition and Former Prime Minister, and Clare Lombardelli, OECD's Chief Economist. 2024 OECD Competition Trends was launched during the event.

This was a free event open to the broad competition community and those interested in the work of the OECD on competition, including legal practitioners, economists, consultants, in-house counsel, regulators, academics and the media.‌

In addition, officials from competition authorities worldwide can benefit from two workshops organised back to back to the event.