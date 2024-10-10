The Forum brings together competition officials and experts from the LAC region to share best practices and identify potential policy reforms in a regional context. The participation of academics and input from other international organisations promote an exchange of views and experiences from different perspectives.



The OECD and the Inter-American Development Bank launched the Forum in 2003 when they decided to join their efforts to foster effective competition law and policy in Latin America and the Caribbean by launching the Latin American Competition Forum. The Forum was positioned as a concrete means for both organisations to promote dialogue, consensus building and networking among policy makers and enforcers.In 2015, competition authorities decided to change the official title of the Forum to “Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum” to reflect the involvement of Caribbean countries in this annual event.