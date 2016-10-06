Despite the fact that market studies are part of almost all work portfolios of competition agencies around the world, there are significant differences on their conception, goals and outcomes. This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the 2016 OECD Global Forum on Competition to explore the role of market studies as a tool to promote competition.
The Role of Market Studies as a Tool to Promote Competition
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
