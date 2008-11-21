The OECD Competition Committee debated issues related to market studies in June 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD as well as written submissions from Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.