This paper summarises a discussion on "Competition Issues in Books and e-Books" held in November 2021 covering the rationale and impact of the policies and regulations in the books market; the interplay between regulation and market developments, namely the launch of e-books; and whether the enforcement cases on e-books had an impact on market developments.
Competition Issues in Books and e-Books
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
