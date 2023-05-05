This background note reviews the relationship between competition and innovation in both directions. This is, how competition can help boosting innovation and how innovation can shape competition. It focuses on the theoretical perspective to try to understand whether competition is indeed a driver of innovation and how it interacts with other drivers. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “The Relationship between Competition and Innovation” taking place at the June 2023 session of the OECD Competition Committee.
Competition and Innovation: A Theoretical Perspective
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
