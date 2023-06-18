Of the 26 OECD countries surveyed, in only 8 countries has the responsible authority verified over 60% of declarations filed over the last two years.

Many OECD countries are not resolving conflicts of interest when a conflict is detected, and some countries are unable to evidence whether resolution has occurred at all: only seven OECD countries can demonstrate that responsible authorities have issued recommendations for resolving conflicts of interest within 12 months for all cases of conflict of interest detected for the past three years.