Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Conflict of interest

Preventing and managing conflicts of interest in the public sector is crucial to help governments strengthen and enhance public integrity. Left undetected or inappropriately managed, they can undermine the integrity of public officials, decisions, agencies and governments. If conflicts of interest are left unresolved, they may ultimately lead to private interests capturing the policy process.  

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top