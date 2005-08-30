Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector

A Toolkit
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264018242-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
български
čeština
eesti
latviešu

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Managing Conflict of Interest in the Public Sector: A Toolkit, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264018242-en.
Go to top