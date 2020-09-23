Effective risk management aligns with government’s objectives and aids managerial decision-making. Risk assessments help governments to identify and understand the root causes of risks, how to mitigate them and the players involved.
Internal control and audit
Robust internal control and risk management systems are essential for upholding public integrity. Effective frameworks reduce vulnerability to fraud and corruption by providing reasonable assurance that the organisation is achieving its objectives and managing risk, and help to ensure value for money by ensuring governments are optimally delivering programmes.
Key messages
Internal control processes protect governments from fraud, corruption, waste and abuse. They help governments to measure value-for-money, assess risk, and ensure compliance with laws, regulations and policies. Managers are the first responsible for internal control activities. Others, including risk managers, inspectors and internal auditors, also contribute, providing advice and independent assurance.
This is done by both internal and external auditors. Internal auditors provide decision-makers with unbiased perspective on the performance of programmes, policies as well as emerging risks. The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) is a government entity whose external audit role consists in overseeing public expenditures and conducting financial and compliance audits but also more and more to support more informed policy-making.
Context
Countries’ regulations on risk management and internal control are strong, but those on internal audit could improve
Across OECD countries, regulations on risk management and internal control are strong, with countries on average having 72% and 81% of the elements of standard regulations. On the other hand, on average countries only have 51% of standard regulation on internal audit, highlighting this as an area for further improvement. These regulations also address fraud and corruption risks in most cases. 70% of countries have issued guidelines on fraud and corruption prevention as part of their internal control systems, and 71% of countries explicitly address these risks in their risk management framework.
Countries addressing fraud and corruption in their internal control framework
Internal audit remains an underutilised governance tool against corruption
Internal audit is only effective if it can cover an adequate part of the public budget. Internal audit provides assurance on the operation of internal control and can have a considerable deterrent effect on fraudulent activities and officials. Legislation and practice varies significantly across OECD countries: some countries have full coverage both in legislation and in practice, whereas others have full coverage in legislation but do not audit all entities in practice. Some countries do not extend internal audit coverage to the full public budget, and many countries do not collect the necessary data to be able to assess this.
Auditing practices differ significantly on coverage of national budget
Latest insights
Related publications
-
26 October 2022
-
16 May 2022
-
2 December 2021
-
30 November 2021
-
30 November 2018
-
10 March 2016
Related policy issues
-
The Working Party on Export Credits and Credit Guarantees has combatted, for many years, bribery in international business transactions. The current disciplines are contained in the Recommendation of the Council on Bribery and Officially Supported Export Credits (Recommendation), adopted by OECD Council on 13 March 2019.Learn more
-
Clean, efficient and competitive businesses that operate with integrity help to ensure healthier markets and greater investor confidence. Recognising that businesses and C-Suite leaders are at the pointy end of putting integrity into practice, the OECD provides guidance to the business sector on designing stronger internal controls, ethics and anti-corruption compliance programmes and to governments on promoting and incentivising integrity in the business sector.Learn more
-
Preventing and managing conflicts of interest in the public sector is crucial to help governments strengthen and enhance public integrity. Left undetected or inappropriately managed, they can undermine the integrity of public officials, decisions, agencies and governments. If conflicts of interest are left unresolved, they may ultimately lead to private interests capturing the policy process.Learn more
-
The fight against foreign bribery requires the concerted efforts of a unified front. The OECD fights bribery in international business transactions to strengthen development, reduce poverty and bolster confidence in markets and governments.Learn more
-
A wide range of stakeholders should have a fair and equitable opportunity to contribute to public decision-making, allowing policymakers to decide on the best course of action on any policy issue. Public decision-making however may at times only consider the interests of a few, and undue influence can also be exercised through opaque or deceptive means rules on lobbying and influence need to reflect new realities, including rapid technological change, and influence on behalf of foreign state actors, and respond to calls for increased transparency, integrity, and access.Learn more
-
The OECD Public Integrity Indicators (PII) establish a benchmark for government resilience to corruption risks and provide guidance on how to strengthen public integrity. Based on primary sources, and validated by governments, the OECD PII present country data on the adoption and implementation of public integrity safeguards derived from the OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity.Learn more