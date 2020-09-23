Internal audit is only effective if it can cover an adequate part of the public budget. Internal audit provides assurance on the operation of internal control and can have a considerable deterrent effect on fraudulent activities and officials. Legislation and practice varies significantly across OECD countries: some countries have full coverage both in legislation and in practice, whereas others have full coverage in legislation but do not audit all entities in practice. Some countries do not extend internal audit coverage to the full public budget, and many countries do not collect the necessary data to be able to assess this.