Peer review of the Romanian shipbuilding industry

Romania’s shipbuilding industry, with its roots going back to the early 1900s and a strategic location at the Black Sea and Danube River, plays an important role in the Southeast region’s economy and employment. Romanian shipyards construct a diverse set of vessel types from tugboats to navy vessels. However, the industry has seen a decline, with Romania’s EU ship completion share dropping from 21% in 2016 to just 2% by 2022. Challenges include geopolitical tensions escalating input costs. Nonetheless, opportunities lie in collaborative projects for increased innovation and supporting the green transition in the EU. Emphasizing workforce development and modernizing facilities for eco-friendly vessel construction could help rejuvenate Romania’s shipbuilding sector, further aligning it with environmental trends and technological advancements.