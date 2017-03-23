Peer review of the German shipbuilding industry

The German shipbuilding industry is a relatively small component of the German economy as a whole but it is an important economic activity in the Baltic and North Sea area, where shipyards are concentrated. Most of Germany’s shipyards are relatively small and family-owned, compared to state-owned yards or yards that are part of big shipyard groups in other countries. The supply industry has about three to four times more employees than the ship yards and is located throughout Germany. The German shipbuilding industry has undergone significant changes during the past 25 years. Following reunification in 1990, special government-led programmes were set up to help restructure, modernise and privatise the yards in East Germany. The global financial crisis in 2007/2008 put further pressure on the industry, resulting in a series of bankruptcies and consolidation. The shipbuilding industry has become more specialised, focusing on products which are custom built and require excellent system integration skills. With respect to ocean-going vessels, the industry is a world leader in the construction of large cruise ships. German yards are also focusing attention on other customised products, such as research vessels, ferries, patrol boats, mega-yachts.