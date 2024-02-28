Peer review of the Finnish shipbuilding industry

The Finnish maritime industry has evolved over five development waves that have made the industry innovative and technologically advanced. Finnish yards are very dependent on the global market given the relatively small size of Finland’s domestic market and the fact that only special vessels are ordered by domestic operators, such as passenger ferries, ice breakers and military ships. Finland’s shipbuilding industry is currently very active in two broad market segments: cruise/passenger ships and Arctic and specialised vessels. Finland belongs to the small circle of four European countries that construct very large cruise ships. As Finnish trade and welfare depend on exports, and as its harbours freeze in winter, the country positioned itself to be the centre of Arctic expertise with the continuous development of ice breaking and special vessels production. Finland has a wide network of companies involved in manufacturing equipment for ships, offshore and other marine activities.