Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A new era of digitalisation for ocean sustainability?

Prospects, benefits, challenges
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4734a65-en
Authors
Barrie Stevens, Claire Jolly, James Jolliffe
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stevens, B., C. Jolly and J. Jolliffe (2021), “A new era of digitalisation for ocean sustainability?: Prospects, benefits, challenges”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4734a65-en.
Go to top