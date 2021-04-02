Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Blueprint for improved measurement of the international ocean economy

An exploration of satellite accounting for ocean economic activity
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aff5375b-en
Authors
James Jolliffe, Claire Jolly, Barrie Stevens
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jolliffe, J., C. Jolly and B. Stevens (2021), “Blueprint for improved measurement of the international ocean economy: An exploration of satellite accounting for ocean economic activity”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aff5375b-en.
Go to top