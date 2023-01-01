Financing a Future Free from Plastic Leakage

As plastic use becomes more pervasive, the environmental repercussions of plastic pollution are expected to become increasingly unsustainable. The global community is far from achieving its long-term objective of ending plastic pollution unless countries implement significantly more stringent and coordinated policies. This paper addresses the costs associated with different policies aimed at ending plastic pollution, as well as paying particular attention to how the development cooperation and finance can support countries that have less financial resources to live up to the challenge of ending plastic pollution.