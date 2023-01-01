Skip to main content
Financing a Future Free from Plastic Leakage

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/32424f03-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Financing a Future Free from Plastic Leakage”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/32424f03-en.
