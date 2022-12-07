This technical document presents a novel approach to modelling and projecting plastic use and waste, relying on the OECD ENV-Linkages computable general equilibrium model. This report also highlights the contribution of the approach to the existing literature on plastics projections and compares the results of ENV-Linkages with those from other studies. This modelling approach was used for the publication of the OECD Global Plastic Outlook (2022).
Modelling plastics in ENV-Linkages
A novel approach to projecting future plastics use and waste