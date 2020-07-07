COVID-19 and the looming plastics pandemic

While many of the recent measures appear to be intended as temporary, there is a risk that they could become permanent. This could lead to significant impacts on the environment with arguably limited or no associated benefits for public health or the economy. More generally, COVID-19 could set back efforts by governments and industry to tackle plastic pollution, resulting in a delayed or slow transition towards sustainable lifestyles and a more circular economy.

Furthermore, even if precautionary measures that promote single-use plastics are rapidly lifted when the crisis is well behind us, they could still result in lasting changes to consumer behaviour. Hence, it will be important to increase consumer awareness around the importance of reducing plastic production, consumption and waste.

Whilst the protection of human health is the main priority in the current crisis, wider impacts, such as those on the environment, should also be factored into decision-making. For many years, the OECD has been an active promoter of policy discussions aimed at reducing the negative environmental impacts of plastic production, use and waste. Our recent work includes analyses of markets for recycled plastics, policies that aim to prevent the generation of single-use plastics waste and to mitigate the leakage of microplastics into the environment, and criteria and considerations to design more sustainable plastics. The OECD also highlights what countries are doing to tackle plastic pollution in the ocean. The forthcoming OECD Global Plastics Outlook will consolidate these and more issues into a major report and provide policy guidance to support countries in their efforts towards a more sustainable plastics economy.