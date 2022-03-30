2022 OECD Environment Ministerial

The OECD gathered Environment Ministers for a meeting under the theme “Ensuring a Resilient and Healthy Environment for All” and featured two central focuses – climate and plastics.



Ministers discussed the climate challenge and the next steps after COP26, with critical themes including climate finance, mitigation and adaptation, pricing carbon and bridging the gap between longer-term goals and near-term commitments.



The release of the OECD’s first-of-its-kind Global Plastics Outlook: Economic Drivers, Environmental Impacts and Policy Options provided a unique input for Ministers to discuss plastics including the urgent need to reduce the amount of waste and toxic substances entering the environment, while making much more efficient use of scarce resources. The meeting provided time for Ministers to meet in smaller break-out sessions on a range of key environmental topics.