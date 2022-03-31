OECD Environment Meetings at Ministerial level

Meetings of the Environment Policy Committee (EPOC) at Ministerial Level represent a vital opportunity for ministers to drive action on environment and climate issues in this context, and provide direction on the future course for the OECD’s work on these topics.



For over a half century, EPOC has worked on a broad and interlinked range of topics, from climate change, biodiversity, water, innovation and the environment through to resource efficiency, chemicals and waste. It has developed more than 75 legal acts on the environment, spearheaded the OECD’s strong expertise in environmental indicators, data and modelling, developed an extensive system of environmental country reviews, and supported work on environmental policy development in emerging and transition economies. The breadth of topics covered – and the strong collaboration both within the Environment Directorate and with other OECD directorates and agencies – makes these meetings a crucial venue for Ministers to engage on environmental issues with their peers.

The last Meeting of EPOC at Ministerial Level took place in 2022.