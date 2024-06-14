Skip to main content
Enhancing the efficiency, inclusiveness, and environmental sustainability of housing in the Slovak Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/03157550-en
Authors
Federica De Pace
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

De Pace, F. (2024), “Enhancing the efficiency, inclusiveness, and environmental sustainability of housing in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1806, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/03157550-en.
