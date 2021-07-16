Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Developing a Water Policy Outlook for Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/512a52aa-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Developing a Water Policy Outlook for Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/512a52aa-en.
Go to top