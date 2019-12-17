Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sustainable Results in Development

Using the SDGs for Shared Results and Impact
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/368cf8b4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Sustainable Results in Development: Using the SDGs for Shared Results and Impact, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/368cf8b4-en.
Go to top