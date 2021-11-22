Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Achieving SDG Results in Development Co-operation

Summary for Policy Makers
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5b2b0ee8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Achieving SDG Results in Development Co-operation: Summary for Policy Makers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5b2b0ee8-en.
Go to top