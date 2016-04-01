Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A New Rural Development Paradigm for the 21st Century

A Toolkit for Developing Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252271-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), A New Rural Development Paradigm for the 21st Century: A Toolkit for Developing Countries, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264252271-en.
Go to top