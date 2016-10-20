Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Start-up Latin America 2016

Building an Innovative Future
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265660-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Start-up Latin America 2016: Building an Innovative Future, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265660-en.
Go to top