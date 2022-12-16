Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building and financing the transport infrastructure of tomorrow

The case of Colombia
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3292ad01-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Building and financing the transport infrastructure of tomorrow: The case of Colombia”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3292ad01-en.
Go to top