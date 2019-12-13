OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2019 Issue 3

This issue consists of 7 articles:

1) Decentralisation in the health sector and responsibilities across levels of government

2) Performance measurement systems in the health sector and their budgetary implications

3) Budgeting practices to improve health system performance – LAC region

4) Health Financing and Budgeting Practices – CESEE regions

5) Quality-based financing – the Norwegian experience

6) Measuring the productivity of the health care system; the experience of the United Kingdom

7) Can performance measurement make health care systems more sustainable?