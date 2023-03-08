Independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) are independent public institutions with a mandate to critically assess, and in some cases provide non-partisan advice on, fiscal policy and performance. IFIs aim to promote sound fiscal policy and sustainable public finances through supporting greater transparency and accountability.
Parliamentary budget offices and independent fiscal institutions
Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively.
Key messages
Although conventional wisdom is that a strong legislature can undermine fiscal discipline, the experience of OECD member countries shows this need not be the case and that legislative involvement can bring many benefits.
Mounting public debt and upcoming spending pressures have given rise to increasing focus on long-term fiscal sustainability. By promoting public understanding of these challenges and the consequences of inaction, these institutions can help generate the political will for action that puts public finances back on a more sustainable path.
Context
There has been a surge in the number of IFIs since the 2008 global financial crisis
35 national institutions are now in place in 29 OECD countries, with six countries having two independent fiscal institutions (Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland and Portugal).
The OECD Best Practices for Parliaments in Budgeting set out the key elements that support the legislature in having a meaningful role across the budget cycle
These Best Practices cover aspects of the fiscal framework; the comprehensiveness of the budget documentation and information; amendment powers; the time available to scrutinise the budget; committee organisation; and analytical capacity, among other factors.
