Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Parliamentary budget offices and independent fiscal institutions

Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively. 

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top