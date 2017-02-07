Skip to main content
Designing Effective Independent Fiscal Institutions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33a06095-en
Authors
Lisa von Trapp, Scherie Nicol
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance

Cite this content as:

von Trapp, L. and S. Nicol (2017), “Designing Effective Independent Fiscal Institutions”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33a06095-en.
