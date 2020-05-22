This report examines the response of independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) during this first rescue phase of the crisis, as they provide rapid analysis to decision-makers and the public.
Independent fiscal institutions: promoting fiscal transparency and accountability during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
