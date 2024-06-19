Good public financial management frameworks underpin the efficient use of public funds. Without these frameworks, money can be wasted, leading to higher taxes or cuts in public services. Effective financial management also requires sound financial and accounting processes, robust IT systems and skilled civil servants, as well as high levels of transparency and accountability.
Public accounts
Good management of public money is vital for good governance, ensuring essential services like healthcare and education run smoothly. Public accounts track government income and spending, they show how money is managed and if the government can fund these crucial services.
Key messages
Having comprehensive, accurate, and timely public accounts is essential to show how public resources are being spent, whether long-term financial commitments are taken by governments that will create obligations for future generations and if a country’s financial goals are being met. Timely updates ensure that any financial issues are detected early, allowing for quick corrective actions. Public accounts shade a light at the financial situation of a country and, in turn, allow assessing governments fiscal management performance.
Public accounts need to be accessible and understandable to both citizens and parliaments. When financial information is easy to understand and readily available, it empowers citizens to hold their government accountable and encourages civic engagement in public affairs. Clear and transparent financial reporting helps parliaments make informed decisions and allows them ensuring that governments are accountable for their financial management.
Context
Widespread adoption of accrual accounting in OECD countries embodies a trend towards higher standards of transparency in public accounts.
Most OECD countries have undertaken significant reforms to enhance their financial management and accounting systems. A notable reform is the adoption of the accrual basis of accounting, which allows for the production of public sector balance sheets that comprehensively reflect what the government owns and owes. This shift demonstrates a commitment to providing a more accurate picture of the government's financial situation. Efforts are ongoing to improve the quality, timeliness, and comprehensiveness of public accounts in many countries.
New technologies will drive future improvement to government financial management and reporting.
Digitalisation, notably IT systems, is already pivotal in driving efficiency, security, and innovation in government financial management and reporting. Many countries are actively working to harness the potential of more advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and blockchain, to further enhance productivity, reliability, and speed in financial management, as well as to revolutionise the communication of financial data to the public. With careful implementation, these tools promise a future where government financial management and the production of public accounts become more efficient, secure, and responsive to the needs of citizens.
Public Interest Committee
