Digitalisation, notably IT systems, is already pivotal in driving efficiency, security, and innovation in government financial management and reporting. Many countries are actively working to harness the potential of more advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and blockchain, to further enhance productivity, reliability, and speed in financial management, as well as to revolutionise the communication of financial data to the public. With careful implementation, these tools promise a future where government financial management and the production of public accounts become more efficient, secure, and responsive to the needs of citizens.