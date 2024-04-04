Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Green budgeting

Green budgeting uses the tools of budgetary policy making to provide policy makers with a clearer understanding of the environmental and climate impacts of budgeting choices, while bringing evidence together in a systematic and co-ordinated manner for more informed decision making to fulfil national and international commitments. 

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top