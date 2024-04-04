Green budgeting

There are different ways to integrate environmental issues in public budgets. Which one is best depends on the desired objective. For example, environmental impact assessments ensure that all policy proposals take into account their possible externalities on environment. Green budget tagging allows to measure public spending on green goals, but does not provide information about the impact of the expenditure on these. Other tools such as carbon assessments of budget measures provide a more direct link between public expenditure and carbon emissions. Integrating green considerations in macro-fiscal projections or in fiscal risk analysis helps to evaluate the impact of climate change transition and climate mitigation policies on public finances (for example increases in catastrophe spending, or the structure of public budgets).