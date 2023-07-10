Strengthening environmental considerations in public investment in Ireland

Infrastructure is an essential consideration when it comes to both climate change mitigation and adaptation. It plays a pivotal role in achieving climate neutrality and resilience but is also susceptible to certain risks. As infrastructure has a long lifespan, it is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change over time. Poor planning and management of infrastructure assets can also increase dependency on fossil fuels and lock in climate risks. It is thus important that infrastructure is implemented in a way that helps address environmental and climate challenges.

Developing effective strategies to meet environmental and climate objectives is one of the main priorities of the Irish Government. Project Ireland 2040 offers a unique opportunity to ensure that infrastructure investments support climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. Building on this impetus, the OECD has provided technical support to the Irish Government to strengthen climate and environmental considerations in its public infrastructure decision making process.

This policy paper sets out a detailed overview of infrastructure planning, project appraisal and budgeting practice in Ireland, and identifies challenges and opportunities for environmental and climate considerations.