Paris Collaborative on Green Budgeting 

The OECD Paris Collaborative on Green Budgeting was launched at the One Planet Summit in Paris on 12 December 2017. It aims to design new, innovative tools to assess and drive improvements in the alignment of national expenditure and revenue processes with climate and other environmental goals. This is a crucial step in achieving a central objective of the Paris Agreement on climate change as well as of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – aligning national policy frameworks and financial flows on a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and environmentally sustainable development. 

