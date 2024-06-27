Paris Collaborative on Green Budgeting 

The OECD Paris Collaborative for Green Budgeting is working in close partnership with governments and experts to co-design practical and pragmatic approaches. It provides a co-ordinating platform for:

identifying research priorities and gaps

sharing best available data, expertise and information to advance policy-relevant research and implementation

facilitating alignment of national and international budget policy design

introducing a coherent narrative across what would otherwise be disparate research outputs

communicating results to raise awareness and signal support for action and accountability on environmental policy imperatives

developing cross-national indicators of progress against various international environmental goals

It brings together international work-streams on environmental policy and climate change, budgeting and tax policy, green accounting and inclusive sustainable growth. It will work towards agreed definitions and methodologies that can support national approaches to green budgeting and develop outputs that can improve co-ordinated national and international policy design. It seeks to build upon and support established international reporting practices rather than to develop duplicative approaches.