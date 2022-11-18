It is important to have clear governance arrangements at all stages of the spending review process. This often includes a working group tasked with carrying out the analysis and a steering group that provides guidance and monitors progress.

The Ministry of Finance performs a fundamental role in a spending review. It is involved at all stages and is responsible for the link between a spending review and the budget process. Line ministries are also involved in all stages of the spending review process and are responsible for implementing the decisions from a review in co-ordination with the Ministry of Finance. Governance arrangements for spending reviews should be clearly articulated in Terms of References.