Spending reviews should be systematically integrated into the preparation of the government’s budget. This link to the budget process allows recommendations from spending reviews to be connected to the government’s fiscal management and appropriation processes. Most OECD countries link the spending review process to the annual budget process or the medium-term expenditure framework.
Spending Reviews
The purposes of spending reviews include enabling the government to manage the aggregate level of expenditure, identifying savings or reallocation measures, and improving effectiveness within programs and policies.
Key messages
Political leadership and support are critical to ensure the viability and sustainability of spending reviews. This leadership is particularly important at the inception where the objectives and scope of reviews are set and at the conclusion where final decisions on adopting recommendations are made. Political support for spending reviews is usually strongest at the beginning of a political term
It is important to have clear governance arrangements at all stages of the spending review process. This often includes a working group tasked with carrying out the analysis and a steering group that provides guidance and monitors progress.
The Ministry of Finance performs a fundamental role in a spending review. It is involved at all stages and is responsible for the link between a spending review and the budget process. Line ministries are also involved in all stages of the spending review process and are responsible for implementing the decisions from a review in co-ordination with the Ministry of Finance. Governance arrangements for spending reviews should be clearly articulated in Terms of References.
Context
Nearly all OECD countries undertake spending reviews.
In 2023, 34 out of 35 OECD countries (97%) reported having used spending reviews at least once. Of which 19 countries use spending reviews annually, 9 countries periodically, and 6 countries have only carried out pilot reviews so far. The only OECD country that reported not using spending reviews says the practice is under consideration.
Several performance tools and approaches feed into spending reviews
Spending reviews rely on the existing stock of evidence from various performance practices. including performance budgeting, performance audits, and monitoring and policy evaluation.
Reviewing this information, along with expenditure data, allows spending reviews to identify potential savings and reallocation measures within a relatively short timeframe.
Related publications
18 November 2022
28 May 2022
19 April 2018
10 January 2017
27 August 2014
Related policy issues
Fiscal frameworks outline the government's fiscal intentions and explain how these will be implemented concretely. Well-designed fiscal frameworks provide clarity and stability in government fiscal operations, ensuring that spending on policy priorities of governments, like healthcare, education, and climate adaptation, are funded and sustainable. Additionally, they build resilience by helping governments prepare effectively for economic challenges.Learn more
The OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government, also known as the “Fiscal Network”, provides a platform for countries to engage on intergovernmental fiscal relations and fiscal decentralisation policy issues. Its core mission is to improve the efficiency, equity and stability of fiscal systems through cross-country policy analysis and international comparisons. The Network facilitates best practice sharing through high-level meetings and maintaining a comprehensive decentralisation database, informing policymaking and reforms. Through collaborative efforts like workshops and the Fiscal Federalism publication series, the Network enables policymakers to access and contribute to research and insights on managing financial relationships across government levels. Supported by a multidisciplinary OECD team, the Network emphasises concrete outcomes, offering members a structured environment to learn, share and apply successful policy strategies.Learn more
Gender budgeting is a public governance tool that governments can use to assess how budget decisions impact gender equality. When implemented effectively, gender budgeting helps expose how gender inequalities may have inadvertently become embedded in public policies and the allocation of resources and promotes budget measures that will be effective at closing gender gaps.Learn more
Green budgeting uses the tools of budgetary policy making to provide policy makers with a clearer understanding of the environmental and climate impacts of budgeting choices, while bringing evidence together in a systematic and co-ordinated manner for more informed decision making to fulfil national and international commitments.Learn more
Without a major policy shift, health spending is projected to outstrip both expected growth in the overall economy and in government revenues across OECD countries. Competing priorities for government spending are also squeezing health budgets. Urgent action is therefore needed to finance more resilient health systems while ensuring the fiscal sustainability of health systems.Learn more
Our work with parliaments and independent fiscal institutions (IFIs) supports fiscal transparency and accountability. At a time when the sustainability of public finances is under close scrutiny, these oversight institutions play a crucial role in raising the quality of the debate on fiscal policy and ensuring that public budgets are managed effectively.Learn more