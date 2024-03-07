Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Public debt management

Prudent public debt management is critical for well-functioning national financial systems and helps to reinforce sound fiscal and monetary policies. Public debt portfolios, both in terms of their size and composition, have the potential to generate substantial risk to countries’ balance sheets and overall financial stability. The OECD promotes good practices in public debt and risk management and provides recommendations to assist policy makers in their efforts to adopt and implement prudent debt management policies.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top