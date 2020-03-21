The COVID-19 pandemic poses significant challenges for public debt management offices (DMOs). Some of these challenges include: sudden and significant increases in borrowing needs, volatile market conditions, health and safety risks in workplaces and temporary mismatches in fiscal cash flows. Debt management preparedness to help respond to these operational, liquidity and funding challenges is critical for supporting both the efficacy of each government’s emergency response and the smooth functioning of financial markets. This note will assist debt management offices worldwide in their consideration of appropriate measures to prepare and strengthen the capacity of their debt management operations to respond to these challenges.
Public debt management responses to COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
