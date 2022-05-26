The economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, particularly for fragile countries, have renewed focus on debt transparency, prompting international organisations and national authorities to step up their efforts to improve the consistency, comparability, scope and frequency of debt statistics. The report offers guidance and recommendations to improve debt transparency and outlines sovereign debt trends of selected countries, with a focus on marketable debt.
OECD Debt Transparency Initiative
Trends, challenges and progress
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
