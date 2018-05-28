The 2018 edition of the OECD Sovereign Borrowing Outlook presents gross borrowing requirements, net borrowing requirements, central government marketable debt and funding strategies for the OECD area and country groupings. In addition, it examines: interactions between fiscal policy; public debt management and monetary policy; procedures and instruments; liquidity in secondary markets; and alternative approaches to sovereign borrowing such as green bonds and GDP-linked instruments in the context of global economic and financial developments.
OECD Sovereign Borrowing Outlook 2018
Report
OECD Sovereign Borrowing Outlook
Abstract
