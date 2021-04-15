OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2021 Issue 1

This issue consists of 5 articles: 1) Adaptive Health Financing: Budgetary and Health System Responses to Combat COVID 19; 2) Chile: Review of DIPRES’ programme evaluation system; 3) Managing fiscal risks: Lessons from case studies of selected OECD countries; 4) OECD scan of equality budgeting in Ireland: Equality mainstreaming and inclusive policy making in action; 5) The limits of accrual accounting applied to public accounts: A French view.