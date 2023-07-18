Gender Budgeting in OECD Countries 2023

This report provides an overview of gender budgeting practices across OECD countries, based on the 2022 OECD Survey on Gender Budgeting as well as trends from surveys conducted in 2016 and 2018. It takes stock of countries’ progress in developing an effective and sustainable gender budgeting approach and discusses challenges and plans for the further development of gender budgeting. Country case studies highlight gender budgeting in practice. The report also presents the 2022 OECD Gender Budgeting Index, which compares the implementation of gender budgeting across five key areas: 1) institutional and strategic arrangements; 2) methods and tools; 3) enabling environment; 4) accountability and transparency; and 5) impact.